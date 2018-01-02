The video will start in 8 Cancel

A magnificent medic who is changing the face of childbirth will get royal recognition when she receives an MBE at Buckingham Palace.

Dr Tracey Cooper's passion for midwifery has seen her rise to the top of her profession.

Inspired by the intimacy of home births, she aims to make giving birth in hospitals "less medical". And the 53-year-old's pioneering efforts have now been recognised in the Queen's New Year's Honours list.

Tracey, from Doveridge, will receive an MBE for services to midwifery.

She said: "I'm just shocked and incredibly honoured to have been recognised for my work in the profession. It'll be amazing to receive the award from a member of the royal family.

"I'd just like to say a massive thank you to whoever nominated me - I still have no idea who it was."

Having been a midwife for 25 years, Tracey is now head of midwifery at Warrington and Halton Hospitals Trust. She is one of the leading figures in her field, having contributed heavily to forming its national policy and guidelines.

The mum of three has also had an influence overseas, supporting midwives in Bulgaria to set up their country's first-ever practice and birth centre.

And she is focusing on making partners a bigger part of the experience of giving birth.

Tracey said: "For me, it's all about supporting women to have the best childbirth experience possible. A lot of the time childbirth is seen as a medical event, but, for me, it should be about celebrating the birth of a new family member.

"One of the major influences on my work has been working in the community and seeing the beautiful atmosphere of home births.

"I want to bring that inclusive family atmosphere into hospitals.

"One thing we're working on it ensuring there are double beds available so partners can be right alongside mums before, during and after the birth."

Tracey's trip to receive her honour will not be her first to Buckingham Palace.

Having been made a Fellow of the Royal College of Midwifery (RCM) last year, she was invited to a royal garden party.

Away from her profession, Tracey enjoys sailing at Blithfield Reservoir and, when she can, the Caribbean.

She met husband Richard, a 54-year-old engineer, through her aquatic hobby.

The couple have brought up three daughters - 25-year-old naval officer Maisie, 22-year-old student Ruby and 19-year-old student Lilly, all of whom studied in Uttoxeter at Thomas Alleyne's High School.

The ceremony will take place on a to-be-confirmed date later this year.