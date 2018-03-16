Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Doveridge midwifery boss "shared a moment" with Prince Charles on the emotional day she collected an MBE at Buckingham Palace.

Dr Tracey Cooper picked up her award yesterday, March 15, for services to midwifery as proud family members looked on.

But she admits she was worried she would lose her balance when walking backwards and curtseying in front of the Prince as part of the ceremonial protocol.

And the next-in-line to the British throne appeared to share her concerns.

Tracey said: "I looked at him with my 'difficult face' and he looked right back at me as if to say 'is she going to manage this?'.

"We shared a moment there and luckily I managed to stay on my feet. When I spoke to him, he said 'well done' and chatted to me about a party he'd been at the night before celebrating the NHS.

"He asked me how things were on the ground and how staffing levels were. I just said 'I'm sure you're aware there are some issues, sir, and it's quite difficult at times.

"Strangely, I wasn't actually nervous about it. I just wanted to really enjoy it and make sure I took it all in and make the most of the experience.

"I felt a huge sense of pride - it was just a fabulous occasion. When you're in line seeing people go in before you, it's a very emotional moment.

"I just thought 'I can't cry in front of Prince Charles' and had to pull myself together."

Joining Tracey, 53, at the ceremony were husband Richard, 55, and daughters Lily, 19; Ruby, 22; and Maisie, 24.

Her parents, Val and Keith Jones, 79 and 80 respectively, also made the trip down to London, but Tracey was not allowed extra tickets to get them into the palace.

She said: "You're only supposed to be allowed three people and I managed to get one extra for the kids and their dad.

"I cried when I was told they'd all be allowed to come, but I couldn't ask for another two for my parents.

"I bought them cocktails at the Langham Hotel while we were in the ceremony. They were really proud and said it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Lower Street resident Tracey did not manage to catch a glimpse of her favourite celebs who were awarded honours.

She was hoping to see Marc Almond, from the 80s synth act Soft Cell, and radio DJ Trevor Nelson, who received an OBE and MBE respectively.

Inspired by the intimacy of home births, Tracey's research and work is credited with helping make giving birth in hospitals "less medical."

Having been a midwife for 25 years, Tracey is now head of midwifery at Warrington and Halton Hospitals Trust.

She is one of the leading figures in her field, contributing heavily to forming its national policy and guidelines.

The mum of three has also had an influence overseas, supporting midwives in Bulgaria to set up their country's first-ever practice and birth centre.