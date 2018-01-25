The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man who disappeared from Burton's Queen's Hospital yesterday has been found safe and well, police have said.

Staffordshire Police had said they were concerned about the wellbeing of 47-year-old Patrick Treadwell, from Burton, after he went missing from the hospital on Wednesday, January 24.

Mr Treadwell was seen leaving the accident and emergency department at Queen's Hopsital in Belvedere Road at around 2.15pm yesterday, but had not been seen since.

The force shared information about Mr Treadwell on its social media pages and contacted the press in the hope that members of the public could help to find him.

Officers then took to Facebook at around 11pm to inform the public that he had been found and thanked those who helped to look for him.

The post from officers said: "Missing Burton man Patrick Treadwell has been located safe and well. Thank you for your concern, support and shares."