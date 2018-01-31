The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hilton teen Ariyan Galil has been found safe in Manchester city centre after going missing from her home in Derbyshire.

Concerns were her welfare had been growing as the 14-year-old had not been seen by loved ones since since 2pm on Sunday, January 28, according to Derbyshire police.

Her mother, Francesca Crofts, who lives in Hilton, said family members had been looking for her, but had no luck in bringing her home safely.

She previously told the Burton Mail that she was "beside herself with worry" after she found out her daughter had not returned home.

Today, Wednesday, January 31, Derbyshire police confirmed the youngster has been found safe and well in Manchester city centre. The force thanked members of the public for their help following the appeal.