A 72-year-old man who went missing and was last seen in a Swadlincote pub on Monday, February 26, has been found.

Derbyshire Police had been concerned for the safety of David Storer, who is from Linton, after he went missing following spending time with his family in the Railway Inn, in Midway Road, Swadlincote, had been found in Leicester.

Officers, who had said that Mr Storer’s disappearance was out of character, have today confirmed he has been found safe. Police sent out a tweet this morning of Wednesday, February 28, saying he had been found and thanking people for their help in the search.

The statement on Derbyshire Police’s official Twitter page reads: "A missing man has been found safe thanks to people responding to our Facebook appeal.

"David Storer, 72, had been reported missing from Swadlincote and he was found in Leicester last night.

"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal and ultimately, helped us find him."