A pony who arrived at a Rolleston rescue centre as a parasite-infested yearling terrified of human contact is looking for a loving home after battling against the odds to survive.

Blue Cross, in Dovecliff Road, is hoping that April’s namesake month will prove a lucky charm for the chestnut pony.

When April was taken in by the charity in June 2015 she was a pitifully underweight pony infested with lice and worms. Now, three years later she has a real spring in her step and is ready to find a new home where she can develop her ability to become a riding pony.

April, who came from a private home, was crawling with lice and infested with worms when she arrived at Blue Cross in 2015. With a body condition score of just 1.5 on the 0 to 5 scale she was a tragic sight and was terrified of any human contact.

Maria Kavanagh, horse rehoming coordinator at the Blue Cross in Rolleston, said: “We had to win her confidence and train her to be caught and handled before we could treat her. Her condition was so poor that had she not come to us when she did it’s unlikely she would have survived much longer in the circumstances in which she was found.”

With patience, kindness and care April was eventually ready to be placed in a short-term home to enjoy growing up with other youngsters. She soon became used to dogs and children and all the usual goings-on at a busy yard and learnt to relax for the farrier and the vet.

Maria said: “April really blossomed in her short-term home. It’s put her in good stead for the next phase of her life, which is to find a project home. She is a calm, clever pony and shows every promise of becoming a super riding pony.”

April is one of several ponies at the Blue Cross centre, in Rolleston, currently looking for homes. Her companions Beastie and Tristan both came from Bodmin Moor, where they had never been touched by humans and had to fend for themselves.

They are now both very sociable and comfortable with being left alone for short periods so would make excellent companions for a ridden horse.

To find out more about pets needing a home, or to make a donation towards their care, visit www.bluecross.org.uk