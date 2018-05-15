Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Irresponsible motorists speeding through Uttoxeter could face a knock on the door from the cops when a raft of mobile cameras pop up across town.

The cameras are expected to appear in coming days - and repeat offenders have been warned to expect a visit from the police "at the very least."

Among the areas being policed under the new Speedwatch scheme will be speeding hotspots New Road, Kingfisher Way, Hockley Road and Highwood Road.

Town councillor Martin Blencowe, who is part of the project, said: "There's undoubtedly an issue with speeding in the town and it's clearly one of the main things people are concerned about.

"When volunteers did a practice run on Old Knotty Way, it was a matter of seconds before someone was going 50mph in a 40mph zone.

"It's got to be made socially unacceptable to speed in urban areas. We don't want to stop people enjoying driving, but a child hit at 40mph is four times more likely to be killed than one hit at 30mph.

"In and around residential streets, there are always pets and children appearing from behind parked cars and we think Speedwatch will help deter people from going too fast around them.

"There's no doubt in my mind that this scheme could one day save a life."

Speedwatch is being set up by the Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership, which consists of cops, politicians and volunteers trained by the police.

When a vehicle is caught speeding once, police send the driver a letter, warning them of the dangers of speed.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "If a driver is identified as a repeat offender they can expect a home visit by an officer at the very least."

Sgt Scott Gidman, who is based in Uttoxeter, said: "Speedwatch is an effective tool where local officers and the community can work together to tackle this serious problem and educate drivers to the risk that excess speed poses to all road users."

Staffordshire-based Speedwatch co-ordinator Michelle Shaker said: "The initiative is growing in popularity among communities, with residents realising their presence is making a real difference. Currently we have 59 active groups and a further 25-30 groups in the pipeline."

Uttoxeter's group is funded by the town council and headed by councillors Martin Blencowe, of Labour, and Phil Hudson, of the Conservatives.

PCSO Mandy Hales said: "So far we have trained five volunteers and a further two are waiting to be trained. Along with myself, other PCSOs have also received training and will be supporting the group and local community."

Anyone interested in volunteering should email PCSO Hales at amanda.hales@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk