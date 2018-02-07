Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Modest hero Jason McInulty says he was just doing what anyone else would have done when he saved a man's life after a car fell on him.

Jason, 39, leapt into action when a car the neighbour was working on underneath collapsed on top of him.

He says if he had not acted when he did, by jacking the car off the 21-year-old man, he might have died because he had stopped breathing.

The lorry driver says he had just got home at about 3.45pm, yesterday, Tuesday, February 6, after picking his son up from school when a friend came to his door screaming for help, saying her son had become trapped underneath his car as he was working on the engine.

Mr McInulty quickly ran outside in Box Close, Woodville, and saw the man trapped underneath the car - and not moving.

He said: "As I approached the car, I tried to get a response, but he wasn't moving or breathing.

"There was a jack at the side of the car and I tried to use it to lift the car up but his arm was in the way, so another neighbour came running out with another jack and lifted it up the other side, meaning I could slide the jack underneath, lifting the weight of his chest.

"After I did that, he took a big breath and started to breathe again, although he was struggling.

"We were much less worried when he was breathing, but we did not want to move him in case he had an spinal injuries so we waited for the paramedics and the firefighters to arrive to get him out."

After firefighters pulled the man from underneath the car, he was treated by paramedics and then taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, East Midlands Ambulance Service has confirmed.

He suffered minor injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesman from Derbyshire police said: "A 21-year-old man was trapped under a vehicle in Box Close in Woodville.

"He was working on his vehicle at the time, which we believe fell on top of him, leaving him trapped.

"Paramedics were in attendance. His injuries were described as minor and we do not think they are life-changing."

Mr McInulty says he just did what anybody else would have done in such situation.

He said: "The police came round afterwards to ask us a few questions about what happened.

"The officer said that I had saved his life. They said 'if it wasn't for you, this could have been a fatality'.

"Really, I just acted like anybody else."

The man's father later visited Jason, his partner Beth Bailey, 41, and son, George, eight, to thank them for their help and support, he said.