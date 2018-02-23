The video will start in 8 Cancel

Shop raiders have targeted a Co-operative store for the second time in less than a fortnight - forcing bosses to beef up security.

Police have launched another appeal following the latest burglary at the Co-op store, in Shortheath Road, Moira, where a large quantity of cigarettes was stolen.

The window of the store, which was once the site of the village's fire station, was smashed as thieves forced their way in. The latest burglary took place sometime between 1.30am and 2.10am on Tuesday, February 20.

The first raid took place between 1.30am and 2.25am on Friday, February 9, when burglars broke into the Co-op, forced open the kiosk shutters and stole a large quantity of cigarettes.

No-one has yet been arrested for either offence.

A Co-op spokesman said: "We can confirm that there was an incident at the Co-op store on Shortheath Road at 1.53am on Tuesday, February 20. The store has now re-opened to serve the community.

"The safety of our colleagues and customers is of paramount importance and the Co-op takes retail crime very seriously.

"We are implementing several measures to deter both criminal activity and aid convictions. The police are investigating, and we appeal for anyone with information to come forward."

Anyone who may have information about the first burglary is asked to call Leicestershire Police on 101 quoting 18*63647, or the latest burglary quoting incident number 45 of February 20.