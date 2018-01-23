The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Moira man has appeared before a court in connection with the death of a 38-year-old man.

Jamie Lloyd Wileman, of Elm Grove, appeared before Leicester Magistrates' Court charged with conspiracy to murder. The charge relates to the death of Mark Swinhoe who died from a stab wound in Moira Street, Loughborough, in the early hours of Sunday, January 14.

Twenty-four-year-old Wileman was remanded in custody and will next appear before Leicester Crown Court on February 16. A second man, Paul Anthony Williams, 38, of no fixed address, has also been charged with conspiracy to murder and was remanded in custody to appear before the crown court on the same date.

Both men entered no pleas to the charges.

Two other men have previously appeared before the magistrates' court in connection with the death of Mr Swinhoe. Christopher Cunningham-Pithouse, of Glebe Road, Queniborough, was charged with conspiracy to murder and was told his case would go straight to crown court.

The 23-year-old spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth and magistrates ordered that the case go straight to Leicester Crown Court.

No pleas were entered and there was no application for Cunningham-Pithouse to be released on bail.

He is also due to appear at Leicester Crown Court on February 15.

Harry Matthews, 22, of Brush Drive, Loughborough, has been charged with conspiracy to murder, wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.

The 22-year-old did not enter any plea to the charges and spoke only to confirm his name and address when he appeared before the magistrates.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Leicester Crown Court next month.