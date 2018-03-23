The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man burst into a post office in Moira and threatened terrified staff with a knife before fleeing empty-handed.

The post office in Ashby Road, Moira, was held up by the knifeman but the alarm was activated by a member of staff and the man escaped.

A police cordon was put in place around the premises following the raid which happened just before 11am on Monday, March 12.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said: "We were called to the store just before 11am following an armed robbery.

"The suspect entered the store and threatened staff with a knife. The alarm was activated and the man ran off towards Newfields.

"Police inquiries are in the early stages but anyone who may have seen the man running away or have any more information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 193."

It comes as arrests are yet to be made after two burglaries at the Co-operative store, in Shortheath Road, Moira, last month.

The Co-op was targeted by thieves between 1.30am and 2.25am on Friday, February 9, when burglars broke in, forced open the kiosk shutters and stole a large quantity of cigarettes.

The shop was raided for a second time when burglars smashed their way in between 1.30am and 2.10am on Tuesday, February 20, and a quantity of cigarettes were stolen.