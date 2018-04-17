The video will start in 8 Cancel

More than 1,000 homes across South Derbyshire were plunged into darkness last night during a power cut.

Around 1,700 homes in Swadlincote, Church Gresley, Linton, Overseal and Netherseal were affected by an underground cable fault, it has been revealed.

Customers of electricity distributor Western Power Distributor lost power at around 8pm. However, all power was restored by 8.15pm.

The power cut was caused by an underground cable fault which is in the process of repair.

A spokesman for the company said it does not anticipate any further disruptions.

It comes just over a month since 35 homes in Tutbury were left without power on March 4.

The Western Power Distribution website has issued advice on anyone worried about power cuts during cold weather:

Know your free emergency numbers

In a power cut dial 105 or, for a gas emergency, dial 0800 111999.

Prepare your home

Keep a torch handy and get your appliances serviced by a Gas Safe registered engineer to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Vulnerable households can get extra support by signing up to the Priority Service Register.

Keep your eyes open

Keep an eye on the weather forecaster and, if you have a power cut or a gas emergency, check on your neighbours.