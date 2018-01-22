The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Arla dairy site in Ashby, which closed after a storm of protest with the loss of 370 jobs in 2014, could get a major new lease of life with plans for 153 houses.

Housebuilder Crest Nicholson are behind a new scheme for the land off Smisby Road, which has been vacant since the controversial closure of the factory four years ago.

The site sits on the outskirts of Ashby, opposite KP Snacks, the Rebound Trampoline Park and Schneider Electric.

Crest Nicholson is now planning to build a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom houses.

Work is planned to start by this summer with the first homes ready by early 2019.

Ben Miller, managing director of Crest Nicholson Midlands, called the development "exciting" and aimed to "strengthen the residential character of the local area."

He said: "We are pleased to kick off 2018 by announcing plans for the former Arla Dairy site in Ashby, which is an exciting development for Crest Nicholson’s recently launched Midlands division.

"As part of our development of the site, we will replace the former obsolete industrial buildings with high-quality new build homes to strengthen the residential character of the local area.

"We look forward to commencing work on-site in this summer, and providing a range of housing types and sizes to respond to local housing need."

(Image: Google)

Crest Nicholson's development would be positioned around a new open space in the centre of the plot - with some homes having a wide view across the surrounding countryside.

A network of footpaths, a public park for residents, and other areas of shared public space have all been incorporated into Crest Nicholson’s plans to "enhance the sense of community at this new development."

The future of the plans for the site will be decided by North West Leicestershire District Council.

Arla, which produces popular household goods Cravendale milk, Lurpak and Anchor butters, plus its own range, ceased work on the Ashby site in a controversial decision to switch production to a new factory in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire.

At the time of the closure, Arla, which is owned by Danish, Swedish and German dairy farmers, operated in 13 countries and employed about 17,000 people.

Arla was among the dairies involved in a long-running dispute with some British farmers over prices paid for milk.

Protests, including blockades of processing sites, had been staged by Farmers for Action which claimed the prices paid did not cover costs.