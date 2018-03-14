Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Little Ayron Miles has finally made his entrance into the world after causing a huge stir before he was born when his mum had to take on the ‘beast from the east’ when she went into labour early.

Rachel, 30, went into early labour during Storm Emma, which brought chaos to the country with snow and ice.

It meant roads were so bad around Swadlincote that an ambulance could not get to her.

Desperate Rachel took to Facebook to appeal for help from someone with a 4x4 vehicle that could manage the treacherous road conditions.

Up stepped snow hero Stuart Bacon in his trusty Range Rover.

He travelled from Burton to Swadlincote and got Rachel to Queen’s Hospital in Burton for vital treatment.

Doctors there decided to delay Rachel’s labour as the baby was so premature. Now at 5.29pm on Monday, March 12, baby Ayron Jacob Stuart Miles arrived – and he’s doing just fine say his proud parents.

The tot was delivered by Caesarean section weighing in at a tiny 2lb and 15oz and is the first child for thrilled mum Rachel and dad Adrian Miles, also aged 30.

Pint-sized Ayron is currently being cared for at the Belvedere Road hospital after arriving seven weeks premature, being born at 33 weeks.

The pair were so grateful to Stuart for getting Rachel to hospital in the terrible weather, they decided to name the baby after him.

Rachel said from hospital: “Ayron Jacob Stuart Miles was delivered seven weeks premature via C-section due to complications with me and little Ayron. It was due to the loss of fluid and inconsistencies of the flow from me to baby.

“The steroid injections that were given last week have helped with the growth of his lungs. Ayron and I are doing really well and the delivery team and neonatal have been amazing with us both.”

Rachel was rushed to hospital by Stuart Bacon on Thursday, March 1, when Swadlincote was brought to a standstill by the snow and ice. An ambulance had struggled to get to her with the A444 and A511 between Swadlincote and Burton grinding to a halt as drivers struggled with the conditions.

Rachel put a desperate plea on Facebook for a ride to the hospital and Stuart, 47, was first to reply and got her to the hospital.

It was not an easy journey to the hospital either as they hit problems in Burton with the bridge near to the Imex Business Centre which was closed off but Stuart was allowed over as it was not a problem for his 4X4.

As a thank you for all that he did in their moment of need, Rachel and Adrian have given little Ayron the middle name Stuart.

Stuart said after hearing about Ayron’s arrival: “I am overjoyed and overwhelmed and glad that they are both okay - that is the main thing. I am so glad and I can’t wait to meet him.

“That journey in to snow was worth every minute and I am so happy that all turned out well in the end. It was important to get Rachel to the hospital that night and if this happened again I would do the same. I didn’t think anything of it.

“I am overwhelmed they have given him the middle name Stuart.”