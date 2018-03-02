The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stranded lorries and abandoned vehicles have caused traffic chaos for Uttoxeter commuters today, March 2.

The "Beast from the East" and the snow and ice that has come with caused several accidents in and around town, causing severe disruption for those driving to work.

The A518 Stafford Road was brought to a grinding halt when two lorries got stuck at Lower Loxley at 7am.

Police said the second was trying to overtake the first when it got stranded.

The road was blocked right the way back to Uttoxeter until it was cleared at around 11am.

The accident came six hours after another lorry was stranded at the same location at 1am. The road was cleared at 1.20am.

At 10am, police were called to a crash on the A50 between Uttoxeter and Sudbury, which forced a car onto the roadside embankment.

One of the vehicles was a Toyota pickup truck, but officers did not know the model of the other.

The area around the A515 in Draycott in the Clay and the neighbouring lanes in Marchington also suffered after a lorry jacknifed on Moreton Lane.

It is believed the accident was caused by a snow drift and resulted in a huge build-up of traffic.

The road was closed from Houndhill to the Silver Lane junction and was not cleared until around 11am.

Motorists also reported this morning three cars that had left the road on the A50 between the Foston and Toyota roundabout turn-offs.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

But Derbyshire Police had no record of any accidents having taken place in that area.

There were no reports of any significant injuries in any of the accidents.

Three drivers also had to abandon their vehicles in and around town.

A Vauxhall Zafira had to be left in the snow on the B5027, in Uttoxeter, near Narrow Lane, at 8.25am.

At 8.45am, in Church Street, also in town, a white BMW was abandoned and is due to be recovered at 5pm.

On Wood Lane at 12.15pm, a blue Peugeot 2016 was also stuck in the snow.