Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is a pricey time of the year, yes, but one mum has shocked a lot of people by admitting she charges her family for Christmas dinner.

No one doubts that a festive lunch with all the trimmings can be expensive. Added to that is the time and effort and pre-planning.

On This Morning , one mum revealed that she charges members of her family when they come round for their festive feast.

And pregnant mum-of-four Gemma Andrews thinks more people should follow her lead, as she charges them £30 a head, according to the Mirror Online.

Speaking on the ITV show, Gemma explained: "The very first year I opened my house to everybody on Christmas Eve, I got let down by five people and I had so much excess food.

"The year after, I tried 'bring a dish'. Come Christmas Eve, people said: 'Oh I forgot to get it' and I'm running around trying to find a bag of prawns. It's more stressful."

Although she did say: "I don't charge for the children."

Phillip Schofield then told her she was treating Christmas a bit like a business venture by charging her guests.

"They don't have to come," replied Gemma. "My grandparents-in-law come every year without fail - and, if they didn't come, they'd be sat at home on their own. They pay it in November".

Gemma's plan split viewers, who couldn't decide if the mum was a cunning entrepreneur or a tight-fisted Scrooge.

"I certainly wouldn't mind paying £60 for me, my husband and 2 kids and go somewhere for Christmas Dinner and not have to worry about any food, drink or washing up... Bargain I'd say!" praised one viewer.

While others scathed her plans.

What do you think? Tell us in our poll:

poll loading Do you think she's right to charge her family for Christmas dinner 0+ VOTES SO FAR It seems fair. Putting on a family feast isn't cheap No, charging seems mean - they're family after all!

Not all families are in the position to enjoy a hearty Christmas dinner - please support our Light up Christmas campaign to help Childline be there for every young person who desperately needs support.

Donate £4 by texting 'NSPCC 4' to 84010 or visit NSPCC/Burton Text costs include your donation of £4 plus your standard network rate. The NSPCC will receive 100% of your donation.