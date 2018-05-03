The video will start in 8 Cancel

A popular and "lovely" Etwall man who was found dead under a bridge over the A50 took his own life, a coroner has ruled.

Jamie Michael Beeston was found with fatal injuries on the road at Toyota roundabout in October, an inquest heard today.

Derby Coroner's Court was told that the 33-year-old, known to his family as J, was last known to be alive at around 5pm on October 29, last year, when he had a phone call with his sister.

His body was later discovered on the A50 on the westbound side of the road underneath a bridge supporting a roundabout over the route. A witness called the police at around 1am the following morning.

PC Gerard Collins told the coroner: "The police received a call in the early hours of Monday, October 30, from a motorist who was travelling along the A50 from Derby to Foston.

"He found what he thought was a mannequin in the carriageway, however it transpired to actually be Jamie.

"Traffic officers confirmed there was a body on the westbound carriageway and closed the road to ensure no traffic travelled past.

"Officers, who were on top of the bridge, also closed the road after we found Jamie's car at the side of the road. There was a number of items, including his driver's licence and his mobile phone, inside. Officers also found a 'goodbye letter' at his home in Heathfield Avenue, Etwall. "

The inquest was told that Mr Beeston, who struggled with mental health problems, had a relationship breakdown in the run-up to his death and would "do anything to win her back".

A pathologist said he died from multiple injuries consistent with a rapid descent from height.

Recording a conclusion of suicide, assistant Derby Coroner Rachel Syed gave her heartfelt condolences to the family.

She said: "Jamie was a private man and did not show any sign of suicide until he took his own life. After hearing all the evidence I am satisfied his death was suicide."

Mr Beeston's mother, Vicky Inns paid tribute to her son, who she said wiould be "greatly missed" by his family and friends.

She said: "He was so popular.

"He kept himself to himself – he was so unique. Jamie loved to keep himself busy and was a huge fan of bikes, he even managed to buy himself one.

"He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him."

