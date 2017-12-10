The video will start in 8 Cancel

A learner motorcyclist has felt the long arm of the law after being stopped by police while riding in a careless manner.

Derby Roads Policing unit stopped the rider in Burton Road, Midway, discovering the rider only had a provisional licence with no L-plates.

The motorcyclist was duly stopped and issued with three penalty points and slapped with a £100 fine.

The bike was later photographed by officers and used as a warning on the force’s Twitter page, with a post saying: "Swadlincote. Riding in a careless manner got him stopped. Licence check shows a provisional status. No L plates displayed front or rear. 3 points & £100 fine for riding otherwise than in accordance with his licence. Section 59 warning for careless riding. #OpSaferide "

Section 59 of the Police Reform Act is a common tool now used by officers to seize vehicles being used in an anti-social manner.

Vehicles can be seized if they reasonably believe that a vehicle is being used in a manner causing, or likely to cause alarm, distress or annoyance to the public.

Vehicles should be issued with a warning first. If stopped by police again in the next 12 months, the driver could see the vehicle seized.