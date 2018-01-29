The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a head injury after a collision which closed a main route through South Derbyshire for more than five hours.

Derbyshire police said officers were called to the A444 in Acresford after an accident involving a motorcyclist and a car at the junction with Measham Road just before 2pm yesterday, Sunday, January 28.

The rider of the motorbike was taken to University Hospital in Coventry with a head injury and possible arm injury, said a police spokesman.

The driver of the car and a passenger received treatment at the scene for minor injuries, he said.

Police closed the road until around 7.30pm while officers dealt with the incident. The closure caused tailbacks around the area.