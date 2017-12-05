Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorcyclist involved in a collision in Etwall has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The incident happened at 8.30am today, Tuesday, December 5, on the A516 Etwall Road, close to John Port School and involved a motorbike and a car.

The road has been closed in both directions for some time while police and paramedics attend the scene. Traffic and travel information website Inrix said the road is due to be closed for "some time".

A spokesman for Derbyshire police said: "A motorcyclist has been taken to the Queen's Medical Centre with serious head injuries. The road remains closed."

According to Inrix, the road is closed between the A38 at Mickleover and A50 Junction 5/Willowpit Lane in Hilton/Etwall. There is stationary traffic on the A516 and traffic queues in surrounding roads.

Bus operator Trent Barton tweeted that its Villager1 service had been diverted due to the accident.

Twitter user @nessierogers tweeted that the crash was causing "huge tailbacks" in Etwall and urged people to avoid the area.