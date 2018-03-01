The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 47-year-old driver has been fined after she was caught driving without due care and attention.

Karon Birch, 47, of Wellwood Road, Newhall, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court, where she admitted driving a BMW in Midway Road, Midway, on October 31, without due care and attention and without insurance.

She has been fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. Her licence was endorsed with eight points.

Assaulting a female

A man has admitted assault. Luke Bennett, 28, of New Street, Church Gresley, admitted assaulting a female in New Street, Church Gresley, on December 6. He also admitted assaulting the female between October 1 and December 6.

He has been made the subject of a 12-month community order. He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge, and also to carry out 120 hours unpaid work.

Community order

A man has been made the subject of a community order after admitting assault.

Ronald Pughsley, 62, of Main Street, Linton, admitted assaulting a female in Main Street, Linton, on December 11.

He has been made the subject of a 12-month community order.

He has been fined £50 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Court costs

A man has been ordered to pay court costs after admitting assault. Simon Roberts, 41, of Occupation Lane, Woodville, admitted assaulting a male in Occupation Lane, Woodville, on November 26.

He has been fined £480 and ordered to pay £85 court costs with a £48 victim surcharge.