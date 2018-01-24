The video will start in 8 Cancel

Motorists had to brave treacherous conditions after a storm swept through Burton and South Derbyshire.

Heavy rainfall that caused significant flooding accompanied 40mph winds that blew down trees across the area.

Commuters on the A38 and in Burton, Swadlincote, Measham and Willington were among those hit with travel problems on Wednesday.

A fallen tree in Measham saw Sweptstone Road closed in both directions for several hours from 5.45am.

Leicestershire County Council removed the tree and re-opened the road shortly after 9am.

Another tree had fallen onto the northbound carriageway of the A38 overnight.

One lane of the dual carriageway was closed between the A516 and the A5111 near Mickleover.

This led to severe delays for motorists between 6.45am and 7.50pm.

No one was injured as a result of either fallen tree.

Flooding was reported in Woodland Road, Stanton, close to the Gate Inn.

Cars had to use to middle of the road to get past the standing water.

Stanton resident Geoff Cooper says his garden often floods when there is bad weather and he has to deal with the foul smell the rainwater leaves behind.

He said: "Woodland Road was still flooded at 11.45am so I went out to it and cleared all the debris of the gullies in the dip.

"A foul-smelling sediment has been left on the road and footpath outside my house."

Flooding was also a problem on the A514 Cadley Hill Road in the morning at around 8.30am.

The road flooded between the A444 Burton Road and Cadley Hill Road, in Swadlincote, resulting in slow-moving traffic.

In Willington, while Bargate Lane remained open, it was difficult for drivers to pass as a large area of standing water in the road.

Many had to drive through the centre of the enormous puddle to find its shallowest point.

Scotland bore the brunt of the storm, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning in anticipation of 90mph gusts.

Met Office spokesman Alex Burkill said: "Storm Georgina has arrived meaning it's very windy across much o the UK, especially in Scotland.

"We could see gusts of 60mph, 70mph and up to 80mph and could even get up to around 90mph around the western isles."

Queues in Burton due to broken-down vehicle on Burton Bridge

A broken-down vehicle on Burton Bridge caused delays for people trying to get into the town centre on Wednesday.

A police car and fire engine were at the scene after a vehicle broke down in the second lane of the road heading into Burton.

A spokesman from Staffordshire Police said: "We were called just before 9am to a broken down vehicle that had become stuck in lane two.

"Recovery services were on the scene quickly and took the vehicle away."