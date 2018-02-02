Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Leigh farmer's flavourful fromage has pleased the palettes of MPs and Lords alike at a parliamentary summit with a culinary twist.

Ernie Durose's Brie-style Guernsleigh cheese stole the show as National Farmers' Union members exhibited their produce in Westminster.

Members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Beer were far from cheesed off after tasting the Leigh farmer's wares.

He said: "The event was certainly an experience as it is not every day you get invited to Parliament to speak to MPs in the Commons,” he added.

"I thought it was a good opportunity to showcase what we do and it was also useful to get a little bit of an insight into how Parliament is run.

"While the event was fairly relaxed and informal it did give us good opportunities to speak to MPs and Lords on the burning issues of Brexit and the future of farming for those across Staffordshire and the rest of the country.

"Having these discussions about what we produce and what we need as an industry, to be able to work seven days a week to feed the nation with the highest quality, traceable food, is essential.

"I was delighted to be there and I hope the MPs and lords liked my Guernsleigh cheese and took away some of our views with Brexit on the horizon."

Mr Durose uses milk from his herd of Guernsey cows to produce a range of Guernsleigh cheeses.

The herd was set up in 1955 by his mother Edith and is believed to be the only A2 Guernsey herd in the world.

The protein in A2 milk is thought to be easier to digest than the A1 form and is better for lactose-intolerant consumers.

The type of protein in cows' milk depends on whether they have an A1 or A2 gene.

The event in Westminster aimed to highlight UK-made beer and cheese.

Also featured were Plum Porter, from Burslem’s Titanic Brewery and Paolozzi Lager from Edinburgh.

NFU Vice-President Guy Smith, who spoke in the Commons’ Jubilee Room, said beer and cheese provided vital markets for British dairy and arable farmers at home and abroad.

He said: "Two million tonnes of British malting barley is grown every year – while around 25 per cent to 30 per cent of the milk produced by dairy farmers is processed into cheese.

"We want MPs to understand the significance of both supply chains to the UK economy and to support British farmers and brewers so they can remain competitive, sustainable and resilient.

"Of course one of the best ways to discuss this is over a pint of British beer."