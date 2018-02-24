Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Working with family members can be a challenge - but mother and daughter Sandra Wyatt and Lorraine Walker have what it takes to "work well as a team".

Well-known district councillor Sandra has come out of retirement to join her daughter Lorraine at Woodville Co-operative Funeralcare after jumping at the chance to return to her old job.

Here they reveal what it is like to be working together once again.

Sandra Wyatt is back working as a funeral arranger after jumping at the chance to return to her old job - with the added bonus of working with her daughter Lorraine Walker.

The 69-year-old was not one to idle the days away and after retiring four years ago following 15 years in the job, was missing her previous role.

When a vacancy cropped up at Woodville Co-operative Funeralcare, in Granville Street, the pensioner proved the ideal candidate.

(Image: Phil Shanahan Enigma Communications)

The pair previously worked together in a funeral home in Swadlincote, with Sandra's job triggering her daughter's interest in her chosen career. Now daughter Lorraine is the one in charge.

Sandra, who represents Swadlincote on South Derbyshire District Council and has joined the funeral home on a part-time basis, said: "As her mum I used to give the orders, but Lorraine is the funeral director here and tells me what to do now.

"I'm thoroughly enjoying it. We have a very good relationship. We go on holiday together and only live five minutes away from each other by car – and from the office."

After four years away from work, the Conservative Councillor, who also does voluntary duties with the police, decided retirement was simply not for her - and has some advice for others who find themselves in the same situation.

She said: "I couldn't keep going on holidays or shopping all the time. Personally, I needed a purpose again rather than just staying at home.

"I've always found this job so rewarding because it's about doing your best for people when they are at their lowest, and making them feel confident in you."

The mother-of-two, who has three grandchildren and four great grandchildren, intends to keep working for as long as she can. She has replaced Angela Bowyer, who retired recently.

Mrs Walker, 49, said: "It's the perfect arrangement because we didn't need to give her any training. She's got bags of energy and is very much a compassionate and caring person.

"We work well with each other. The only thing I have to remember is not to call her mum at work. It's a bit strange calling her Sandra, but we have to be professional at all times.

(Image: Phil Shanahan Enigma Communications)

"My mum is the reason that I started this job as she was working in the funeral business and I thought how interesting it looked and hence went for it. We really get on and have always had that relationship.

"She is not the type of person to sit at home waiting for her last days. She is up and out and keeping busy every day. If she is not working here she is with her great-grandchildren as she adores them.

"Not much has changed since she left apart from with the paperwork but she is picking it up really quickly. For me this job is all about job satisfaction and helping people. I am a caring person and like to be able to help people.

"It is lovely to have my mum on the team."