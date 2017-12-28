The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two mystery buyers have snapped up a 200-year-old former Methodist church in Swadlincote - complete with organ and graveyard - and its adjoining church hall for a total of £137,000.

The church and hall, in West Street, were originally sold at auction in September for £200,000 along with three neighbouring shops with living space above.

But just three months later they have been sold again at a second auction held last week, although the stores were not included.

With a guide price of £40,000 each, the totals were comfortably smashed with the church, complete with organ and graveyard, fetching £56,500, while the church hall was sold for £81,000.

It means the original buyer who spent £200,000 has now made £137,000, meaning the three shops cost just £63,000 in total.

A spokesman for auctioneers SDL Auctions Graham Penny previously described it as "a very rare and exciting opportunity to acquire a former detached Methodist church with an adjoining church hall."

The property is set on a site of approximately 0.388 acres and also includes the adjoining church burial ground. The church hall used to house the Sunday school.

The original church is believed to have been a chapel built by Wesleyan Methodists in 1816, which was subsequently enlarged in or around 1823, and further enlarged in 1837, then subsequently rebuilt in 1863.

The building includes a pulpit, two storage rooms and a toilet, along with storage space and a room accommodating the organ.

A spokesman for SDL Auctions Graham Penny would not confirm who the mystery buyers are. It is unknown what their plans are for the buildings.

Other plans for churches

Swadlincote Methodist Church is not the first place of worship to face a new future.

A former church in a village on the outskirts of Burton whose foundation stone was laid by the grandfather of the disgraced leader of the British Union of Fascists, Sir Oswald Mosley, will be turned into a home after a dwindling congregation forced its closure.

Rolleston Methodist Church, in Chapel Lane, will be converted into a five-bedroom home after plans to preserve the building for community use fell through.

Another church which became victim of a dwindling congregation will also be turned into a family home.

The Stanhope Bretby Methodist Church, in Bretby Road East, Bretby, was recently purchased at auction for £77,000 and now plans have been approved to turn it into a three-bedroom home.

Plans also include an extension to the former church.

The Trinity Methodist and United Reformed Church, in George Street, Burton, closed in 2011 due to unaffordable maintenance costs and, again, a dwindling congregation.

It later reopened as The Trinity, a licensed cafe bar with adjacent businesses.