Naked Attraction is back for 2018 and the TV dating show that strips contestants bare is now looking for people to take part.

Channel 4's innovative nude dating show is set for a third series this year.

The show - which aims to strip back the trappings of modern dating to "the naked body and animal magnetism" - is on the hunt for prospective contestants, and singletons from Burton and East Staffordshire are encouraged to apply.

A spokesman for producers Studio Lambert said: "Are you looking for love? Are you having trouble finding the perfect mate?

"Do you fancy testing the power of Naked Attraction?

"In this daring dating series potential couples are able to see each other in their naked glory from the very off, and producers Studio Lambert are looking for adventurous singletons to take part in any potential future episodes.

"Are you up for ... naked dating?"

(Image: Channel 4)

Unlike other formats, this show is not for the faint-hearted, with contestants baring all in the quest for true love.

For those who haven't seen the post-watershed program - imagine standing (fully naked) in front of a line up of strangers behind a glass wall.

Starting with the feet and legs, our contestant will decide what she/he likes the look of.

The chosen one's will then reveal more of their lower regions before two are selected to join the contestant in front of host, Anna Richardson.

Then, after a few cursory questions - ''what do you do for a living? How often do you do this sort of thing?"

And then the contestant - after dissecting what she/he likes about what they see - picks a date.

Applicants must be 18 or older.

To apply click here.