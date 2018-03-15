The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The following individuals have recently been convicted at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court:

Daniel Chilton, 64, of Craven Street, Burton, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota Yaris in Shobnall Street, Burton, on January 21, with 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was also banned from driving for 18 months.

Matthew Everill , 33, of Main Street, Albert Village, admitted stealing £79.99 in cash from Lidl, Swadlincote, on June 12.

He has been fined £218 and ordered to pay £79.99 compensation, £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Mark Banks, 33, of Alexandra Road, Swadlincote, admitted unlawfully and maliciously wounding a man in Swadlincote on July 25.

He has been made the subject of a 12-month community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement. He has been fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Thomas O’Connell , 20, of Hutton Street, Allenton, Derby, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Burton on December 7.

He has been fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Robert Dmochowski , 42, of Ash Street, Burton, admitted destroying a double-glazed window on January 1 belonging to Trent & Dove.



He has been made the subject of a 12-month community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and 60 hours unpaid work. He was ordered to abide by a one-year restraining order not to contact a woman and not to go to a street in Burton.



He has been fined £120 and ordered to pay £240 compensation, £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.