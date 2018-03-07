Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young people from all over the UK will be travelling to Gresley Old Hall to take part in the finals of a national bowling competition.

The National Under 18s Indoor Bowling Competition organised by the English Indoor Bowling Association will take place at the venue, off Gresley Wood Road, Church Gresley, on Sunday, March 18.

A total of 32 young bowlers who have qualified from their respective areas will compete for the national title. The first round will begin at 10am and the final is scheduled for late afternoon.

Gresley Old Hall trustee Mark O’Connell said: "We are proud to have been asked by the EIBA to host this prestigious competition at Church Gresley indoor bowling centre.

"Young people represent the future of indoor bowling and show that this is not just a sport for older people. Our own junior section meets every Thursday evening at 6.30pm and continues to grow in numbers."

Admission will be free to members of the public and refreshments will be available to buy.