Here's your chance to pick up you mallet and get involved in a day of free to celebrate national croquet day this Sunday.

Anyone over the age of ten is being encouraged to join in with a day of fun, which has been organised by Ashby Croquet Club.

Croquet is a sport revolving around hitting balls using a mallet through a series of hoops in order to score points and win.

National Croquet Day, on Sunday, May 13, has been organised by the Croquet Association, in order to increase the interest and participation in the sport on the country-wide scale.

Celebrations will include one at Moira miners welfare sports ground, in Bath Lane, Moira just opposite the waterside of Conkers.

This will run from 2pm on Sunday, with participants to simply turn up in either trainers or flat-soled shoes.

Anything seeking more information should contact 01530 272833 or 07935219941.