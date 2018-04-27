Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families enjoying a day out at a farm near Burton can now also help raise vital funds for the town's hospital.

The National Forest Adventure Farm, in Tatenhill, has named its chosen charity of the year as the Burton Hospitals Charity.

The money raised will be split between the cancer patients' fund and the Snowdrop Suite at the hospital. The Snowdrop Suite was set up for parents who are grieving the death of their baby.

Throughout the year, the attraction is planning to hold a series of fund-raising events to support the charity and staff have already started with a pub quiz. This will be followed by a staff race night.

Adventure Farm visitors can also help with fund-raising at the annual Twilight Maize Maze charity event. Families can take on the challenge of navigating the huge 10-acre maize maze as the sun goes down.

Tom Robinson, National Forest Adventure Farm director, said: "We're delighted to be supporting Burton Hospitals Charity this year.

"We have staff members with serious conditions who have directly benefited from Queen's Hospital over the past few months and this is our way of giving something back and showing our appreciation for the NHS."

Staff at the hospital say they are delighted with the support from the popular East Staffordshire attraction.

Chris Maddox, Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust's community partnerships and charities manager, said: "We are incredibly thrilled that the National Forest Adventure Farm has chosen us to be their charity of the year and we can't thank them enough.

"Many of our staff will have visited the local attraction with their families and many the attractions visitors will have also visited Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

"The support that the National Forest Adventure Farm visitors and staff provide will allow us to continue to enhance and improve the services of the Snowdrop Suite and for those fighting different types of cancer.

"We are very excited about what the future holds for this partnership."