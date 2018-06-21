Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents are being urged to snap up tickets for the National Forest’s first ever festival, with a varied line-up revealed three months before the big summer event.

The major new festival, which will see music, forests, arts and ideas come together for an exhilarating weekend in the heart of the National Forest, is set to be one of Britain’s boldest environmental projects.

Created by the National Forest Company and Wild Rumpus (award-winning producers of the Just So Festival), the programme includes a variety of music, arts, family activities, food and drink stalls and health and well-being workshops.

Rooted in the forest across three bespoke wooden stages around the campfire, festival-goers, young and old, will get the chance to see some of the most exciting new music live in an intimate woodland setting, from July 6 to 9.

Headliners include Jane Weaver (performing songs from new album Modern Kosmology), This Is The Kit (performing Alt Folk from new album Moonshine Freeze) and the energetic and joyful Hope & Social.

Residents can also take part in singing the Dawn Chorus, a Secret Midnight Gig and the Great Timber Sound Quiz, while Leicestershire’s Roots Community Choirs and The Heart Of The Forest Ballad Collective will be bringing the woods to life through song.

Festival-goers will also be able to explore all the sides of the moon in the greenfield festival premiere of Luke Jerram’s Museum of the Moon – a seven-metre moon sculpture featuring detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface and sound by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award-winning composer Dan Jones.

The festival will also show forest films when night falls including Into the Woods and Pan's Labyrinth to keep little ones entertained, while adults are sure to be enthralled by a very special masked ball, a fire garden and 'Comedy In The Dark' which features TV’s Mark Dolan, best known as the host of Channel 4’s Balls of Steel and the surreal comic Joey Page, star of Never Mind the Buzzcocks and Noel Fielding's Luxury Comedy.

John Everitt, chief executive of the National Forest Company, said: "People who live in the National Forest see every day how the planting of millions of trees over the last 25 years has changed their lives.

"Timber’s fantastic range of experiences, activities and thought-provoking interactions – from immersive woodland light and sound installations to Leicester Comedy Festival's Comedy in the Dark, from spoken word performances to forest bathing – all these will offer festival-goers the opportunity to experience the transformative power of forests directly."

Sarah Bird and Rowan Hoban, directors of Wild Rumpus, said: "Trees and forests are absolutely at the foreground of our thinking about what it means to live healthily and happily in a modern world so dominated by digital devices and new technologies.

"They have the potential to help us unleash new ways to live as communities, playfully and creatively together. We can’t wait until summer so that we can celebrate the benefits of trees."

For information and tickets visit www.timberfestival.org.uk