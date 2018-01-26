Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Volunteers are being sought by the National Trust to help out at some of Derbyshire's most popular attractions.

The conservation trust is looking for people from all walks of life to help out in several different roles on offer in the county, including welcoming visitors as a room guide, baking in tearooms or getting out into the Peak District to monitor butterflies.

The National Trust includes popular attractions including Calke Abbey in Ticknall, Sudbury Hall in Ashbourne and Kedleston Hall in Derby.

Alison Minshall, from the National Trust, said: "As a charity, we rely on volunteers to help us look after the places in our care, and we wouldn't be able to do this without their support and boundless enthusiasm.

"There's much more flexibility to volunteering than you might think too, whether it's a few hours a week as a room guide, once a month in the garden or even once a year at a family muck-in day when you can bring the kids and help in the parkland.

"Whatever time you can give, it's very much appreciated and makes a real difference in preserving our heritage."

More information about volunteering opportunities can be found by visiting the National Trust website.