A mistreated chinchilla has been found dumped in a layby with teeth so overgrown they had curled over and started growing into the roof of its mouth.

Animal welfare charity the RSPCA has now launched an investigation after the animal was found abandoned in a blue and grey 'Living World' pet carrier down an embankment in a layby off the busy A453 near Castle Donington.

The shocking find was made on Sunday, January 28.

RSPCA inspector Nicola Johnson who is investigating the case, said: "The man who found the little chinchilla knew he couldn't stay there as the carrier wasn't secure and he could have easily been attacked by another animal, or even run over."

"He very kindly took him home with him and I collected the little rodent from his home in Ashby. It was then that I realised what poor condition he was in."

According to the inspector, the chinchilla was very cold, his coat was matted and he was seriously underweight.

He had been so neglected his teeth were extremely overgrown - to the point they had curled round on themselves and one had painfully grown through the palate of his mouth and back out the other side.

"He must have been in so much pain for a significant amount of time for the teeth to get that bad. I suspect that's why he's so underweight too - because it's too painful to eat," she said.

Inspector Johnson rushed the little rodent - who has been nicknamed Errol - to the vet where he was anaesthetised for dental surgery to take place. She also returned to the area to look for any evidence of who may have been responsible for leaving him there.

She said: "To leave an animal to get into such an awful state is inexcusable.

"We understand that sometimes people can run into difficulties in life but there are lots of veterinary organisations and animal charities out there to help.

"Our pets rely on us for everything so it's heartbreaking to see them when they've ended up in such poor condition simply because they've been neglected by their owners.

"However, there are lots of animal-lovers out there and I'd like to thank this kind man for rescuing this poor little thing and for keeping him safe until we could collect him.

"And I'd like to appeal to the public to help find who is responsible for letting this chinchilla get into such a state, and for abandoning him in such a cruel way.

"Anyone with any information which may help our investigation can call our appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and leave me a message."