Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Liverpool and England star Neil "Razor" Ruddock is to relive his controversial football career at an eagerly-anticipated night in Uttoxeter.

Ruddock, who also played for Spurs, Southampton and West Ham and was capped once by England, is as famous for his comedy antics as he was for his footballing skills.

Known as "Razor" for his uncompromising style of defending, he will be giving a special talk at Bradley House, in Bradley Street, Uttoxeter, on Friday, November 23.

The comedy will be kicked off by stand-up star Gary Styner, before Ruddock takes to the stage to talk about his eventful career and some of the funny incidents which happened along the way.

(Image: PA/Grandada)

Nick Harris, chairman of Doveridge FC and Doveridge Ladies' FC, for which the event will raise funds, said: "We did a poll with members of the club and those who follow us on Facebook and Neil was by far the most popular choice as a guest speaker.

"I believe he once did a legendary talk at the Pirelli Stadium in Burton, after which he had a night out with everyone and ended up going home at 4am, which might explain why people were so keen on him.

"He's a larger-than-life character and his appeal goes beyond football - he's been on Celebrity Big Brother and I'm a Celeb, so probably appeals to our female followers more than most footballers."

Although tickets are sold out "as things stand," Nick is hoping to make more available and has a waiting list in place.

Anyone who wants to join the list can do so my calling him on 07775 381250. The night gets underway at 7pm.