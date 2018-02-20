Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Netherseal primary school has landed a top award for its dedication to teaching its youngsters about international affairs and other cultures.

Netherseal St Peter's Primary School, in Main Street, in the village has been handed the prestigious International School Award for the second time.

The award celebrates the achievements of a school and the work it does to introduce the world into a classroom.

The South Derbyshire school has strong links to eight different schools as far away as Pakistan and South Korea, and as close as Derby.

These include the Arboretum Primary School in Derby, Chanda Public School, India, Apeejay School, India, Gireum Elementary School, South Korea, Purwanchal Vidyamandir, India, Sri Sankara Senior Secondary School, India, Army Public School Pakistan and DAV Public School, Ludhiana.

Throughout the past year, the children at the school, who range from four years of age to 11, have taken part in a number of projects to get them interested in the world.

Sue Hart, the headteacher of the school said: "I am so proud that our school has again been recognised for it’s culturally rich curriculum and meaningful international work.

"To have received such a prestigious award not once but twice is fantastic evidence of the exceptional work we do to prepare our children for life and work in today's world."

Some of the pupils said their favourite projects was a culture box exchange which they did with one of their Indian school counterparts.

This involved packing a box to the brim with goodies from one part of the world and sending it across the globe to be enjoyed.

The Netherseal school received a box from an Indian school which had a small model of the iconic Taj Mahal, a butter churner and other goodies.

Meanwhile, the school returned a box with a festive theme to mark the time of year it was sent, just before the Christmas period.

Included were friendship bracelets, a small Santa toy and Christmas tree and snowflake ornaments.

One of the pupils, ten-year-old Joseph Rolfie commented: "My favourite part was learning about different countries and what leaders they follow and what they do in their countries."

Pupils have also been taught the difference with Asian weddings, when compared to English, with visitors painting henna tattoos on the teacher's hands in the school as henna tattoos play a large part in Asian weddings. They also created some classic Asian cuisine.

For Chinese New Year in February last year the children were allowed to play with a large Chinese dragon costume, which took four pupils to fill.

There were more culturally-educational celebrations, including French day and a number of Asian workshops, which include a fake wedding.

Sir Ciaran Devane, the chief executive officer of the British Council, said: "The school's fantastic international work has rightfully earned this prestigious award.

"The International School Award is a great chance for schools to demonstrate the important work they're doing to bring the world into their classrooms.

"Embedding an international dimension in children's education ensures that they are truly global citizens and helps prepare them for successful lives and careers in an increasingly global economy."