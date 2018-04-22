Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Monkey business is taking on a whole new meaning at Twycross Zoo - with a brand new £3.5 million home for its much-loved chimpanzees.

Chimpanzee Eden is the latest addition for the award-winning conservation charity, providing a more natural new habitat for its chimps.

This new facility is part of Twycross's ambitious £55 million masterplan to become a national conservation organisation and world-class visitor attraction.

With work now almost complete, the chimpanzees species are getting ready to move into the £3.5 million facility, purposely designed to pose the same kind of challenges wild chimps face in their daily lives and far more suited to their care needs.

Bosses said that the multi-storey building will provide "outstanding" facilities for both animal welfare, research, education and visitors.

Sharon Redrobe, chief executive at Twycross Zoo, said: "Twycross Zoo has housed chimpanzees since our inception in 1963. Back then, many of the chimpanzees were socially naïve, having been hand-reared and maintained in very small social units.

"Our dedicated team has since spent several years 're-wilding' the chimps into larger social groups through award-winning introduction programmes, where the chimps had to learn how to interact with more individuals in a more complex social context.

"It has always been a long-term aim for us to house all our chimps in one place, as we want our animals to be living and behaving as closely to how they would in the wild. We place a strong emphasis on creating naturalistic habitats for our animals to live in and Chimpanzee Eden has been designed with this in mind; providing a larger, more complex space for our chimps to interact together."

Bosses say Twycross Zoo is at the forefront of wild animal conservation, education and research with a strong commitment to its award-winning education programme which aims to increase the level of awareness, knowledge and understanding of visitors about its animals.

Chimpanzee Eden now promises visitors a more engaging way of watching and learning about its primates. Complete with a classroom area where students can learn about the natural world, the 1,160sqm habitat spans three storeys high with outdoor climbing frames, providing more natural surroundings for the chimpanzees and an immersive jungle experience for visitors.

Guests can peer over the glass-free walls and watch as the chimps thunder over the crowds in see-through tunnels to head outside.

At 11m high, the semi-translucent habitat will feature lush, tropical and native shrubs, with glazing and discreet openings allowing visitors to see chimps close up as they pass through the habitat. It is decked with imagery of chimps and forests in Cameroon, where the zoo's partner Ape Action Africa works to rescue and protect chimpanzees.

Twycross Zoo collaborated with the University of Birmingham to develop an Enclosure Design Tool, with a science-based design for chimpanzees, using elements which mimic the physical and mental challenges they face in their natural environment.

Following its successful deployment at the Leicestershire-based zoo, the tool has since been launched nationally through The British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums, with future aims to introduce it throughout European Zoos via The European Association of Zoos and Aquaria.

The university also helped design cognition pods in Chimpanzee Eden, an area where the chimps can participate in puzzles, allowing visitors and scientists to learn about their cognitive abilities.

Sharon Redrobe said: "As a research-led charity, we hope to make a real difference to the quality of life for our chimpanzees by incorporating several recommended components into Chimpanzee Eden.

"The new habitat will allow the chimps to climb really high and move on dynamic structures that behave flexibly, similar to the branches and vines in forest canopies in their natural environment.

"This is vital for our conservation efforts and education programmes since chimpanzees move differently in static and dynamic environments and ensuring that they remain strong and quick-witted is a necessity for animal welfare.

"At the heart of our ambitious development plans lies a passionate commitment to the fundamental importance of environmental education and practical wildlife conservation, which is shared by the whole team at Twycross Zoo."

More information on Twycross Zoo is available at www.twycrosszoo.org or by calling 0844 474 1777.