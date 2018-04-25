Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pizza takeaway firm Domino's will open an outlet in Castle Donington after being given permission by councillors.

Members on the planning committee at North West Leicestershire District Council voted in favour of a plan to convert the current Go Local shop in Bondgate into the takeaway.

According to the shop's landlord and proprietor, Domino's has shown an interest in purchasing the site, and will negotiate a deal with the Go Local store.

Submissions were made both for and against the application, with the main concerns being about potential traffic and a lack of customer parking.

Councillor David Stevenson, chairman of the planning committee spoke about the decision, labelling it as "difficult".

He said: "This was a very difficult decision for the committee and it was pleasing to see so many representatives of the Castle Donington community so engaged in the decision-making process.

"The committee weighed up the evidence and looked at the facts, including the submissions from the current shop owner, and felt it was to the benefit of Castle Donington that this site remains occupied and used into the future.

"The new hot food take away will make a positive contribution to the vitality and viability of the Castle Donington centre, so that it caters for all tastes.

"The fact that the Highway Authorities raised no concerns about the application also had a significant bearing on the decision."

The proprietor of the shop had said that he had concerns about the 'long-term viability' of his shop and would like to be able to negotiate with Domino's, the committee was told.