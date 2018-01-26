The video will start in 8 Cancel

New homes look set to be built in a quiet East Staffordshire village after a major developer snapped up a sought-after parcel of land.

Chevin Homes has bought the site in Jack's Lane, Marchington, for a "six-figure fee," according to selling agent Fisher German.

The site has outline planning permission for five detached family homes.

But Chevin bosses say they want to build a mixture of four-and-five-bed houses and a three-bed bungalow.

Permission was granted in November 2016 and Derbyshire-based Chevin will now take on the project. Work is scheduled to begin in spring or summer this year.

Amy Bowden, of Fisher German, said: "Marchington is a relatively high-value area, so despite being a relatively small site, we received a considerable amount of interest and achieved a very strong price for our client.

"Fisher German not only acted on the sale of the site but also gained planning permission for the development, which will bring quality new homes to the area."

Dan Stack, director of Chevin Homes, said: "We are delighted to have acquired the Marchington site and are looking forward to creating a stylish development of just five detached properties comprising of four-and-five-bedroom houses and a three-bedroom bungalow.

"We are anticipating that the first properties will be available from late 2018."