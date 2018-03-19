Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New street cleaner and grass cutting jobs will be up for grabs as part of a £1 million investment in public services to deal with huge growth in South Derbyshire.

South Derbyshire District Council is creating seven new jobs as services are stretched by thousands of new homes going up across the area.

The council says that it will have an additional 1.5 million square metres of grass to cut - the equivalent of about 185 football pitches.

The council is also looking to spend £164,000 on a new road sweeping vehicle, a ride-on mower and two vans in a bid to cope with a significant increase in the volume of work it carries out.

The district is considered one of the fastest-growing in the UK and the council has admitted it recently significantly delayed cleaning jobs due to a lack of resources.

(Image: Getty)

A council report reads: "The number of streets and public open spaces has grown within the district by more than 10 per cent during the last five years.

"This period has also seen a significant increase in the volume of work required of the grounds maintenance service due to the increase in public open spaces, highway verges and play or sports facilities which equate to cutting a further 1.5 million square metres during the summer period.

"In order to meet the increasing size of the district we have reorganised grounds maintenance and cleansing rounds on several occasions.

"We do not have sufficient capacity to meet any future growth and have recently had to abort some grounds works and significantly delay some cleansing jobs due to resource issues."

(Image: Getty)

The authority is looking to take on one "cleansing operative", who is tasked with cleaning pavements, roads and other public areas, and six new "grounds maintenance operatives", who will be employed to cut grass and hedges.

It will have to spend £967,878 in the next five years on the new workers' salaries, training and equipment, as well as vehicle maintenance.

Bosses plan to increase their vehicle fleet by one compact sweeper, one ride-on mower and two vans or pick-up trucks. The council would incur a one-off cost of £164,000 for these.

The total will be £1,131,878 in the next five years.

Twenty grounds maintenance operatives and nine street cleansing operatives have been employed by the authority for the last eight years.

A report has been compiled for the council's finance and management committee, which will meet on March 15 to discuss the proposals.

It will later be rubber-stamped by full council on a date to be announced.