East Midlands Ambulance Service is on the look out for a new non-executive director to help shape of the service's future.

The service is looking for someone to join the trust board, which is responsible for the overall running of the organiation.

This board mainly guides the strategic direction of the organisation by planning what to prioritise in the future and how to tackle current challenges to ensure goals are met.

Vijay Sharma, who has been in the role of a non-executive director at the service for three years, insists that anybody with an interest in healthcare should apply for the position.

She said: "The role is absorbing, genuinely interesting, engaging and challenging.

"You don't have to know everything about the service and health care to do the job as things are changing all the time. You never stop learning in this role.

(Image: Steven Bradshaw Photography)

"Focusing on our patients and workforce presents interesting opportunities and challenges, and by working in collaboration with executive colleagues, it is possible to make a real difference."

Successful candidates will need prior senior level financial management experience with a financial qualification and a committed to promoting health care services.

Life experience is also ideal to hold the executive to account. Applications are particularly being welcome from women, people from the black and minority ethnic communities and disabled people.

Anybody interested in finding out more can do so by visiting http://https//improvement.nhs.uk/news-alerts/non-executive-director-east-midlands-ambulance-service-nhs-trust/.