Three robbers who forced their way into a Swadlincote bank with a sledgehammer and concrete block are being hunted as police launch a new appeal on the anniversary of the raid.

Derbyshire police are asking members of the public for help with information on the robbery and have re-released CCTV footage of the incident in a bid to jog memories.

The robbery occurred just before 5pm on Monday, December 12, 2016, when three men forced their way into HSBC, in High Street, Swadlincote, using a sledgehammer and a concrete block.

They removed cassettes of cash from the premises but the exact amount stolen has not been revealed.

The men, who were wearing balaclavas and track suits, left the bank and ran off through the link way to Morrisons before driving off in a dark coloured Audi A3 parked in the service area near the service station. Police later found a different car, a white Volkswagen Polo, which had also been used by the men.

HSBC was closed at the time though staff were inside when the robbers broke in.

The CCTV shows one of the robbers struggling to get inside the bank, then running inside, passing cashing-up machines before going out of shot of the camera.

The second robber is then seen entering, following the same route, before carrying what looks like money registers out of the building - while his colleague fumbles with another on the floor behind him.

A £25,000 reward is still being offered by HSBC for information leading to a conviction over the robbery and police hope that by issuing the CCTV footage from the bank again that it will refresh people's memory.

Anyone with information who could help the police in any way is asked to call DC Amreen Khokhar on 101, quoting reference 16000411569.

Alternatively, they can send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the Derbyshire police website at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.