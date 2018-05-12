The video will start in 8 Cancel

A former Royal footman has swapped serving The Queen and the Duke of York for helping police the people of Derbyshire.

PC John Revill, along with 14 other new recruits, was officially welcomed to the county force by assistant chief constable Bill McWilliam and Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa at a ceremony.

PC Revill said: "I first worked for HM The Queen at Buckingham Palace as a footman. I was then promoted to senior footman and for my final year I was a Page of the Presence.

"From 1998 until joining Derbyshire Constabulary, I worked personally for HRH The Duke of York as his valet.

"This meant looking after his wardrobe as well as other duties around his private home, Royal Lodge, including butlering and driving for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

"I also worked for Thames Valley Police as a Special Constable for almost nine years; an experience that made me keen to join policing full-time.

"Joining Derbyshire Constabulary is the best career move I have made so far."

Also among the latest cohort of recruits are a former Grenadier Guard, a horse-riding instructor, a butcher, probation officer, custody detention officer, two engineers and three PCSOs.

Assistant Chief Constable Bill McWilliam said: "I am delighted to welcome our new officers to Derbyshire Constabulary.

"It is important that we get fresh ideas from new people coming into the organisation and I believe these new recruits can do a great job to protect the communities of Derbyshire.

"Each of them brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and skills, and those joining us today are ready to take the first steps in their new career."

Hardyal Dhindsa, Police and Crime Commissioner for Derbyshire, added: "It was my privilege to be there to welcome these new recruits as they became members of Derbyshire's policing family.

"As they set out on their career in policing, they can be confident that they are becoming part of one of the top-performing police forces.

"That career will undoubtedly be varied, policing challenges are changing rapidly, but I know they are driven by a determination to keep people safe."

