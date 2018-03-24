The video will start in 8 Cancel

A popular Bretby restaurant will be closing for more than two weeks for renovation, which will include installing a carvery.

The Chesterfield Arms, in Ashby Road, Bretby will be closing their doors on Sunday, April 8, and will reopen on Monday, April 23.

The Greene King venue will reopen fitted with a carvery, with three different plate sizes, three meats on offer along with a plethora of vegetables, potatoes and even a vegan option.

They are also set to reopen with a new interior design, but organisers did not want to reveal full details yet.

The establishment will be concentrating on the drinking culture, with manager Joseph Hudson saying he was excited at the chance to switch the venues main concentration to drinks sales, rather than food.

The 31-year-old said: "The pub is looking very tired. It is very well looked after but it does look tired.

"But I've always been passionate about great ales.

"Since I took charge in December, we've put on events like quizzes. Our locals all seem excited, we put on events weekly and they go down well."

Mr Hudson, who has been charge since December, 2017, also noted how reopening the Chesterfield Arms on the same day as St George's Day is very relevant, as he says: "What better way to celebrate than with a traditional English carvery."

In the announcement of the refurbishment on the restaurants dedicated Facebook page, Mr Hudson included a competition to win a meal for six on the opening night.

He said a substantial but undisclosed amount was being spent transforming the pub.