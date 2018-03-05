Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fancy making food for a group of strangers and seeing them rate your grub on national TV? You're in luck.

The hit show Come Dine With Me is on the hunt for more willing participants for a new series.

"Think you can whip up a food frenzy and host a dinner party like no other?" says the call out.

"Think you’ve got what it takes to walk away with a £1000? If so, you could soon be part of the nation's most favourite teatime show."

Shiver Productions, which makes Come Dine With Me, is on the lookout for contestants.

To be eligible you must be over 18-years-old and available for the shoot which takes place over five days from April 9 - 13, writes BirminghamLive.

The show sees five strangers each hold dinner parties at their homes, with the others giving a score for the evening. Whoever scores highest at the end wins a tasty £1,000.

The show has something of a reputation for the odd bust-up, awkward outburst and embarrassing objects being discovered in people's wardrobes.

And that's before the sarcastic commentator Dave Lamb does his worst.

To apply, email cdwm@shiver.tv or call 0207 157 4523 with your name, age, contact details and postcode.