Hundreds of homes in Swadlincote are set to gain superfast internet capable of downloading a two-hour movie in just 25 seconds.

Openreach, a digital network firm has said that the technology was developed to allow areas of the county which have previously experienced slow speeds to get much faster broadband.

Areas of Derbyshire that will see better connections include Swadlincote, Long Eaton, Chesterfield, Clay Cross and Pinxton.

As the improvements upgrade copper systems to fibre, the already established networks can be used, meaning the technology can be deployed quickly and efficiently, sometimes within weeks.

Disruption will be minimal, as footpaths and driveways will not need digging up, because existing underground cable ducts will be used.

Residents will now have access to ultrafast broadband speeds of up to 1Gbps, which will download a two-hour high definition movie in 25 seconds, or a 45 minutes high definition TV programme in five seconds.

Kim Mears, the managing director of infrastructure delivery at Openreach said: "We're investing heavily in ultrafast broadband because we're committed to giving Britain a first-class network, capable of delivering the very latest communication services for households and businesses.

"By using new techniques, like we will be doing here in Derbyshire, we have already halved the cost of delivering 'full fibre' infrastructure.

"Our full fibre technology is being well-received by communication providers and their customers.

"It's not only making faster speeds available today but it's a long-term investment to make sure that our network is able to meet the demands than will inevitably be placed upon in the years ahead."

Richard Hall, Openreach's regional network infrastructure delivery director for the Midlands said: "I'm delighted to see customers in Derbyshire set to benefit from this initiative, some of whom have struggled with lower than average speeds in the past."

Derbyshire residents can check if fibre is available at their home or business by entering their postcode or landline number into the checker at the Openreach website.

In Staffordshire, around 95 per cent of all households and businesses across the county have access to super-fast fibre technology.

The milestone was confirmed at the beginning of December, following a roll-out of high-speed broadband to new areas including Alrewas and Tatenhill, along with a further 17 areas in Staffordshire, as part of a Staffordshire County Council scheme, SuperFast Staffordshire.

SuperFast Staffordshire is part of a nationwide Government scheme called Broadband Delivery UK, which aims to make super-fast broadband available to 95 per cent of the country by the end of 2017.

Residents in Derbyshire who experience poor broadband speeds can apply for grants to access a faster service, after the project to do so was extended by another year.

The project, which is Government-led, has been welcomed by Derbyshire County Council and is called, Better Broadband Subsidy Scheme.

Homes and businesses could be eligible for a grant if they are unable to access a broadband service with a download speed of at least 2Mb per second.

Also, if they are not receiving a download speed of at least 2Mb per second with their current provider and there is no alternative broadband service available.

Finally, if there are no plans to provide fixed fibre broadband where they live within six to 12 months of submitting a grant application.

A grant can be used to help the cost of setting up and installing a satellite, wireless or 4G broadband service and equipment up to the value of £350.

Applications end on Monday, December 31 and anybody searching for more information can find it online at www.digitalderbyshire.org.uk/betterbroadband.