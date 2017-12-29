The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Diners in Uttoxeter could soon be realising Eastern promise after signs went up advertising a new Thai restaurant.

The placard has been put up outside the building which used to host night club the Town House.

A phone number and email address has been added so hungry customers can make bookings.

However, no-one answered the phone number when the Uttoxeter Advertiser tried to call on Thursday, December 28.

According to the sign, the new eatery will be called Siam Corner Unique Restaurant and Bar.

The Town House closed its doors in 2017 after years of being the town's only club which stayed open until the early hours of the morning.

It had operated under several different names down the years, including the Bamboo Lounge and Henry J's Cafe Bar.

Manhattans, in Market Place, now offers revellers the chance to have a drink and a dance until late.