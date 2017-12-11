The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cryptic and creepy trailer revealing a little more about Alton Towers ' hotly-anticipated new ride has been released.

The "Awakening Has Begun" trailer has been put out in anticipation of the "Secret Weapon 8" ride.

Work on developing the attraction began two years ago and it is set to open in spring.

The 24-second trailer, which was aired on the Alton Towers' Facebook page, shows what appear to members of a cult claiming that "it is done" and "their saviour will select a chosen few from miles around".

(Image: Martin Handley)

The post on the resort’s Facebook pages says: "The Beornen have marked the woods of Alton Towers as their own.

"Onlookers sense the excitement rippling through the trees as the winter air buzzes with nervous energy.

"In a clearing, a mountainous hand-built structure is taking shape, looming over the woods, its incandescent glow ominous yet mesmerising. Only the chosen few may enter. Be chosen."

The resort previously released a trailer in November asking people to "be chosen", as well as footage of the Secret Weapon 8 ride being built.

You can watch the trailer online at www.facebook.com/altontowersresort/videos