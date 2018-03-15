Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new Vision Express branch has opened at a Tesco store in Ashby – and local MP Andrew Bridgen was on hand to help cut the ribbon on the premises.

The optical store, in Resolution Road, is home to sight-screening equipment which delivers eye care services to local residents.

'Vision Express at Tesco' is one of more than 200 outlets opening across the UK in 2018, all showcasing a purple-infused rebrand being introduced across the entire Vision Express chain.

North West Leicestershire MP Mr Bridgen, who opened the new branch on Friday, February 9, said: "Eye health is a growing issue for North-West Leicestershire and I would encourage everyone to have regular eye tests and take their vision seriously.

"I'm proud to support this event and raise awareness amongst my constituents, especially those who drive, with research revealing there are almost 3,000 road casualties a year caused by poor driver sight."

Vision Express at Tesco Ashby store manager, Thomas Matthew Yates, said: "It's fantastic to have our local MP, Andrew Bridgen, join the team to officially open our new store and we look forward to welcoming new and existing customers through our doors.

"With 11 per cent of the local population at a heightened risk of developing age-related macular degeneration, we're here to help residents ensure their vision is the best it can be.

"We have over 100 ways to test your eyes, to assess how they're working and help detect serious conditions such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes and increased risk of stroke.

"It's great that Vision Express is now in such a convenient location for local residents to drop in and get this essential health check."

Vision Express CEO Jonathan Lawson added: "This is a hugely exciting time for the Vision Express family, and we’re delighted to welcome new team members to the company, and provide a seamless eye health service to former Tesco optical customers."