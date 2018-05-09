The video will start in 8 Cancel

Hundreds of villagers decorated their wells this Bank Holiday weekend in a quirky tradition dating back 40 years.

Newborough's first annual well dressing took place back in 1978 and has only missed two occasions since.

Only the foot and mouth crisis of 2001 and major sewage works in 1986 have scuppered the annual event.

The event aims to unite neighbours and create a sense of community in the small rural parish.

This year's showpiece was themed around "heroes and heroines" and took place on May Day Bank Holiday, May 7.

Deborah Proctor, 43, a member of the Newborough Well Dressing Committee, said: "It was just a wonderful day all round.

"The sun was shining and loads of people turned out to see the amazing displays and all the entertainment we had on show.

"The event always brings the community together and brings people into the village and it has quite a special atmosphere.

"The Spiderman-themed display at the village school was wonderful, especially as the children had worked on it.

"And the display at the main village well in Hollybush Lane showed our health heroes, including paramedics and the air ambulance, took an incredible amount of skill."

The mum-of-two also said the children performing their traditional maypole dance was a highlight of the day.

She said: "To see the children performing their maypole dancing on the village square was brilliant.

"There was something for everyone, with theatre groups, folk dancing and choirs, as well as animal displays with snakes and reptiles."