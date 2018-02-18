The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 24-year-old drink-driver has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after admitting a string of motoring offences.

James Deakin, 24, of Meadow View Road, Newhall, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court to admit driving a vehicle in Oversetts Road, Newhall, on November 26, with 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He also admitted taking a white Ford Transit without the owner's consent in Overseal on November 25, and reckless driving led to the vehicle crashing into a lamp post in Newhall.

He also admitted driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He has been made the subject of a 12 month community order with 130 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 18 months.

Other criminals in court

Scott Rafferty , 24, of Melbourne Avenue, Winshill, admitted driving a Ford Transit van in Horninglow Road, Burton, on November 17, otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.

He has been fined £140 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He has been banned from driving for 12 months.

Stephen Whetton , 18, of HMP Nottingham, admitted dishonestly handling stolen goods in Burton on October 6. He also admitted fraud by false representation namely using a bank card as his own to purchase food worth £30.01, in Burton, on October 6.

He was sentenced to four weeks in a young offenders' institution due to his previous record and he is a serving prisoner. He was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Nathan Smith , 35, of Escolme Close, Swadlincote, admitted driving an Audi in Cadley Hill Road, Swadlincote, on May 26, otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.

He has been fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six points.